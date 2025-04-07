For the correct operation of the Softphone in Telegram, you need to:

  • Have an active Softphone subscription in the @siptg_bot.
  • Make sure that in Telegram privacy settings, voice calls are allowed from “Everyone” or at least from @siptg.
  • Correctly specify the SIP server address (with the necessary port if it’s non-standard), login, and password in the bot.
  • If necessary, configure audio codecs and “Dialing Rules” so that they meet the requirements of your PBX or SIP provider.

Frequently Asked Questions

Problems and Debugging

Below is an expanded list of problems that our users have encountered.

If the described actions didn’t help, ask for assistance. See How to Get Help for details.