SIP.TG connects calls via Telegram and SIP telephony
Softphone
Forward calls from personal or business phone numbers to Telegram. Use Telegram as a reliable softphone for your SIP accounts.
The perfect addition to office telephony for teams of any size. A solution for collecting calls from many numbers or making calls from your number while roaming or abroad.
Gateway
Receive and make voice calls through your company’s Telegram account — in any volume.
Your business can now stay voice-connected — one tap away from your Telegram sales or marketing channel.
Route Telegram calls to support or sales teams via PBX and integrate with your CRM.
Key Advantages
Flexibility and Scalability
Multiple simultaneous calls and flexible call routing scenarios: from simple to highly complex.
Geographic Distribution
SIP.TG servers operate in multiple data centers to minimize call latency.
Out-of-the-Box Solutions
Supports Asterisk, 3CX, FreeSWITCH, Oktell, Yate, Panasonic, and many more.
Privacy
TLS/SRTP encryption, granular roles and permissions, dedicated Worker servers.
Easy Start
Free subscription, configuration bot, and detailed documentation to help you get started quickly.
Ready to Connect?
Contact a Partner
Our directory includes PBX developers, integrators, and VoIP providers from around the world. They can implement SIP.TG turn-key, offer convenient payment options, and provide financial documentation.
Configure It Yourself
We offer detailed documentation, and all settings are managed through a dedicated Telegram bot. If you have questions, support is available in our public group.
This project was developed by a winner of the Telegram competition for improving the voice call infrastructure and core components of the messenger.