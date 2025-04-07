To use the Gateway, you must have your own Telegram account for this purpose. SIP.TG does not register Telegram accounts for its users.

Gateway is a mode that allows you to connect your Telegram account to a phone PBX (office or cloud-based) to forward voice calls to and from Telegram.

This means any call to your Telegram account is handled by the PBX, and for outbound calls from the PBX, the same Telegram account can be used as the “caller number”.

When it’s useful: if you have a sales or support team working via PBX and want to make and receive calls through a Telegram account (not a bot) — to stay closer to your audience in the messenger.

​ Key Use Cases

Business Telegram account — use a single company Telegram account that can receive many simultaneous calls via PBX.

— use a single company Telegram account that can receive many simultaneous calls via PBX. Support and sales — route Telegram calls through your PBX to a call center, specific employee, or team.

— route Telegram calls through your PBX to a call center, specific employee, or team. Outbound calling — agents make calls from the company’s “Telegram number” instead of their personal ones.

— agents make calls from the company’s “Telegram number” instead of their personal ones. Any CRM integration — if it works with your PBX, it works with your CRM module, auto-dialer, or analytics.

​ How It Works

Connect your Telegram account in the /gateway section of the @siptg_bot (this creates a virtual “SIP.TG → Telegram” device). Configure the connection method with your PBX (PBX→SIP.TG, SIP.TG→PBX, or IP⇿IP). For incoming calls, a user “rings” your Telegram account — but the call is routed to your PBX. For outgoing calls, your PBX connects to the Telegram account, which then initiates a call to the target Telegram user.

See PBX SIP connection setup for more on the three connection methods.

​ General Setup Flow

1 Prepare your Telegram account Choose a Telegram account that will be used to receive and make calls. You can either create a new account for the Gateway or use an existing one.

Make sure in Telegram privacy settings that calls are allowed from everyone (or at least from the users you need). 2 Create a session in @siptg_bot Go to @siptg_bot and run the /gateway command.

command. Click “Connect” and select the session storage where the access key for the Telegram account will be saved.

Enter the phone number of the Telegram account and wait for the verification code from Telegram’s official service.

Once authorized, a virtual “gateway session” will be created. 3 Connect to your PBX Choose your connection method: PBX→SIP.TG, SIP.TG→PBX, or IP⇿IP.

For PBX→SIP.TG: get the SIP login and password from the bot and enter them in your PBX settings as an external SIP trunk.

For SIP.TG→PBX: enter your PBX SIP account credentials (login, password, server address) in the bot.

For IP⇿IP: provide your PBX IP address and confirm with a test call if needed. 4 Verify and Test Check that the trunk is registered in your PBX (or that the IP-to-IP connection is active).

Make a test incoming call to the Telegram account and ensure it reaches the PBX.

Try making an outbound call from the PBX to Telegram.

Set up routing rules (IVR, voice menu) inside the PBX as needed.

​ Next Steps

Telegram Integration — defining roles, linking SIP.TG with your Telegram account, privacy, P2P, blocking other devices, message handling.

PBX Integration — choosing and configuring the connection method (PBX→SIP.TG, SIP.TG→PBX, IP⇿IP); subscriber ID types and dialing behavior.

Troubleshooting — if something goes wrong.