To use the Softphone, you need a SIP account from a VoIP provider or PBX. SIP.TG is not a telecom operator, does not offer telephony services on its behalf, and does not register SIP accounts for users.

Softphone allows you to use the Telegram app as a SIP client. You can connect to any VoIP provider or office PBX using SIP credentials. Incoming and outgoing calls go through Telegram — you receive them right inside your favorite messenger.

When it’s useful: when you want to replace traditional softphones (Zoiper, MicroSIP, etc.) and manage all your voice communication within Telegram, without juggling multiple apps.

​ Key Use Cases

Personal use : make and receive IP calls in Telegram even abroad (saving on roaming fees).

: make and receive IP calls in Telegram even abroad (saving on roaming fees). Remote work : call centers, support, and sales teams can connect corporate SIP numbers directly in Telegram.

: call centers, support, and sales teams can connect corporate SIP numbers directly in Telegram. Unified workspace: combine messaging and SIP telephony in a single app.

​ How It Works

In the /softphone section of the @siptg_bot, create a SIP account (enter login, password, and SIP server address). SIP.TG registers on the SIP server using one of its Worker servers. Incoming calls to the SIP account are forwarded to Telegram (a special account @siptg “calls” you in chat). Outgoing calls are made by sending a phone number in chat with @siptg or by tapping the “Redial” button.

Your Telegram account remains fully functional for regular calls and chats. The Softphone simply adds SIP call support.

​ Next Steps

Softphone Setup — how to configure a SIP account, enable call recording, and link an account to a specific user.

How to Use — how to make and receive calls, use IVR menus, and control recording during a call.

Troubleshooting — most common issues and how to resolve them.