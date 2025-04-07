Softphon features overview
To use the Softphone, you need a SIP account from a VoIP provider or PBX. SIP.TG is not a telecom operator, does not offer telephony services on its behalf, and does not register SIP accounts for users.
Softphone allows you to use the Telegram app as a SIP client. You can connect to any VoIP provider or office PBX using SIP credentials. Incoming and outgoing calls go through Telegram — you receive them right inside your favorite messenger.
When it’s useful: when you want to replace traditional softphones (Zoiper, MicroSIP, etc.) and manage all your voice communication within Telegram, without juggling multiple apps.
Key Use Cases
- Personal use: make and receive IP calls in Telegram even abroad (saving on roaming fees).
- Remote work: call centers, support, and sales teams can connect corporate SIP numbers directly in Telegram.
- Unified workspace: combine messaging and SIP telephony in a single app.
How It Works
- In the
/softphonesection of the @siptg_bot, create a SIP account (enter login, password, and SIP server address).
- SIP.TG registers on the SIP server using one of its Worker servers.
- Incoming calls to the SIP account are forwarded to Telegram (a special account @siptg “calls” you in chat).
- Outgoing calls are made by sending a phone number in chat with @siptg or by tapping the “Redial” button.
Your Telegram account remains fully functional for regular calls and chats. The Softphone simply adds SIP call support.
Next Steps
- Softphone Setup — how to configure a SIP account, enable call recording, and link an account to a specific user.
- How to Use — how to make and receive calls, use IVR menus, and control recording during a call.
- Troubleshooting — most common issues and how to resolve them.
We hope the Softphone makes your voice communication more convenient. For help, see How to Get Help.