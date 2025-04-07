SIP.TG Documentation
Welcome to the updated documentation for the SIP.TG service.
Here you will find the most up-to-date information on how to connect and use the capabilities of SIP.TG: from basic operations with the Gateway and Softphone to deploying your own Worker modules and Telegram Session Storage.
Main Sections
Softphone
Use Telegram as a full-featured SIP client. Supports call recording, codec configuration.
Gateway
Receive and make calls from Telegram via SIP PBX. Multi-line support and flexible Caller ID settings.
Pricing and Payment
Subscriptions, limit changes, auto-renewal, various payment methods.
Additional
Worker module, Session Storage, managing third-party accounts.
How to Get Help
- We have a public group @siptg_public where users help each other.
- If you need a turn-key implementation or special conditions — contact our partners.
- Support via @siptg_support depends on your monthly SIP.TG service spend:
- AI-powered support — for monthly spend under 150 EUR;
- Support by SIP.TG specialists — for monthly spend starting from 150 EUR.
Thank you for using SIP.TG!