The SIP.TG platform provides the ability to run your own server modules:

— responsible for processing/converting voice data (SIP ↔ Telegram). Session Storage (Storage) — stores keys and access data for Telegram accounts.

These modules can be hosted on your own server in a Docker container, with a dedicated IP address and guaranteed availability. Below is a description of how this works and what steps are needed for setup.

​ Worker Servers

Worker processes and converts audio streams from SIP to Telegram format and vice versa in real time.

​ Why it is needed

: you choose the equipment yourself, scale it to the needed load. Minimal delay : you can place the Worker as close as possible to your PBX to reduce RTT.

: you can place the Worker as close as possible to your PBX to reduce RTT. Confidentiality : voice streams are not transmitted to SIP.TG public servers — you process audio data yourself.

: voice streams are not transmitted to SIP.TG public servers — you process audio data yourself. Access to private networks: if desired, the Worker can operate in a local (restricted) network and receive SIP traffic directly from the PBX.

​ System Requirements

Docker CE and Docker Compose on a Linux server (e.g., Ubuntu 22.04).

Approximate performance: 1 call ≈ 2.5% CPU on one AMD Ryzen 5 1400 core, ~1 MB RAM when using G.711 (A-law).

​ Setting Up Your Own Worker

1 Obtaining Certificates In the @siptg_bot bot, execute the /workers command and click “New”. You will be sent 2 files: a private key and a certificate for secure connection with the SIP.TG platform. Save them and do not share with third parties. 2 Server Preparation Install OS updates (if necessary). Install Docker and Docker Compose. Clone or download the Worker configuration template (see GitHub). Copy the certificates obtained from the bot to the server and specify paths to them in Docker/Worker settings. If necessary, edit parameters in docker-compose.yml or in the corresponding configurations (SIP port, RTP range, etc.). 3 Starting the Worker Start the Docker service: Copy docker-compose up -d Make sure the Worker container has successfully started and is listening on the specified ports. Check the container logs (command docker-compose logs ) if errors occur. 4 Connecting to the Worker In the @siptg_bot bot, return to /workers , select the created Worker and click “Address”. Enter the external address and port through which your server is accessible. Click “Enable” for SIP.TG to check the connection. If everything is normal, the Worker will switch to “Online” status.

​ Public or Personal Mode

After enabling the Worker, you can specify:

Personal (icon ”🔑”) — only the owner and administered Gateway sessions can use the Worker.

(icon ”🔑”) — only the owner and administered Gateway sessions can use the Worker. Public (icon ”🌐”) — the Worker will be available to all SIP.TG users.

​ Limitations for User Workers

Connections of type PBX→SIP.TG on a user Worker are prohibited by default.

on a user Worker are prohibited by default. In case of failure/unavailability of the Worker for more than 30 minutes, the platform may disconnect the associated SIP accounts.

​ Telegram Session Storage

Storage — a server on which keys and login data for Telegram accounts are stored. Without it, Telegram sessions live in the SIP.TG “cloud”, but if desired, you can store everything on your side.

​ What Sessions Storage provides

Full control : confidentiality of access to Telegram accounts, all keys are stored on your server.

: confidentiality of access to Telegram accounts, all keys are stored on your server. Unlimited number of accounts (subject to your subscription) in one storage.

(subject to your subscription) in one storage. Flexible configuration: restriction on commands and events.

​ System Requirements

Docker CE / Docker Compose (Linux).

Dedicated IP address (or TCP port forwarding) for connection from SIP.TG.

The module uses the TDLib library, so 1-2 GB of RAM is sufficient (but depends on the number of Telegram accounts).

​ Setting Up Your Own Storage

1 Obtaining Certificates In the @siptg_bot bot, execute the /storage command and click “New”. The bot will send a private key and certificate. Save them to your server. 2 Server Preparation Install and configure Docker / Docker Compose. Clone the storage configuration template (see GitHub). Place the certificates in the appropriate directories (as specified in docker-compose.yml ). If necessary, edit the configuration files (TCP port, database, etc.). 3 Starting the Storage Execute in the folder with the configuration: Copy docker-compose up -d Check the container logs ( docker-compose logs ) for errors. Make sure the specified TCP port is accessible externally. 4 Connecting to the Storage Return to /storage in the @siptg_bot bot, select your storage and click “Address”. Specify the external address and port through which the SIP.TG platform can connect. Click “Enable” to check availability. If everything is OK, the storage will be Online.

​ Using the Storage

When creating a new Telegram session (in /gateway mode), choose your Storage.

mode), choose Storage. It is impossible to transfer an already created session to another storage, however, you can recreate the session without deleting SIP connections.

​ Frequently Asked Questions

What if my Worker (or Storage) suddenly becomes unavailable? The SIP.TG platform periodically checks the connection. If the server doesn’t respond for more than 30 minutes, the Worker/Storage will switch to “Disabled” status. All SIP accounts working through this Worker will become inactive. The storage will stop servicing requests. You can resume operation by restoring server availability and re-enabling the module in the bot. Can I use only a Worker without my own Storage (or vice versa)? Yes. These modules are independent. You can store Telegram sessions in the SIP.TG cloud but process SIP streams on your Worker. Or vice versa: use public Worker servers but store sessions on your side. How labor-intensive is it to maintain these modules? The main task is to keep Docker containers operational, update software (Worker/Storage image) as new versions are released, and monitor network availability. If you don’t have your own DevOps specialist, it’s easier to use SIP.TG public resources. What about security and licensing? All connections between the SIP.TG platform and your modules are encrypted using certificates.

By default, Docker images based on Ubuntu are used. All additional dependencies are pre-installed.

See license and terms of use in GitHub repositories. How do I provide other users access to my Worker? Change the Worker mode to “Public”. Then any SIP.TG user can assign your Worker to themselves. You can also keep the Worker “Personal”, but manually allow access to specific SIP accounts in the @siptg_bot.