By using Softphone, you transform Telegram into a full-fledged SIP client. After you’ve added and configured a SIP account via @siptg_bot, you can immediately start making calls through it using Telegram.

To use Softphone, you need to activate a subscription with the ☎️ “Softphone” label — or use the Free subscription, which includes a limited number of calls. For more details, see Subscriptions Overview.

​ Making Calls

Chat interface with @siptg and call button

After setting up a SIP account, simply send the number you want to call to the @siptg account chat.

The number can contain not only digits but also letters, if supported by your PBX. The number is subject to customizable transformation rules that allow you to clean it of unnecessary characters, set prefixes, and more. For details, see Outgoing Number Transformation.

If you have the Callback mode active, immediately after sending the number, you will receive an incoming call from the @siptg account. After answering it, a connection with the dialed number will begin. If Callback is disabled — you need to manually press 📞 in the chat with @siptg.

1 Sending the number Send the phone number or SIP address you want to call to the @siptg chat. 2 Line selection (if you have multiple) If you have multiple connected SIP accounts, you will be prompted to select a line for the call. 3 Waiting for connection If using Callback mode, you’ll receive an incoming call from @siptg. Answer it — and the connection will be established. If Callback is disabled — after sending the number, press 📞 in the chat with @siptg to start the call.

During your first call, Telegram may request permission to receive calls from the @siptg account. Allow calls for all or add @siptg to exceptions.

​ Incoming Calls

Telegram notification of an incoming call from @siptg

Incoming calls appear as regular Telegram calls from the @siptg account. You can accept the call from the notification menu or directly from Telegram.

The name and number of the caller (if transmitted by your PBX) come as a separate text message in the chat with @siptg at the moment of the incoming call. You can pull down the notification shade to see the information before answering.

To see additional information about the caller at the moment of an incoming call, enable Telegram notifications for the chat with @siptg.

​ Call Recording

If you have paid for call recording as part of your subscription, you can enable automatic recording of all calls for each SIP account separately. This is configured when editing the SIP account in the bot. There, you can also choose where to send the recordings: to a personal chat, channel, or group. For more details, see the Softphone Settings page.

A subscription with call recording activates the recording capability for all accounts, but enabling automatic recording is done separately for each account.

​ Manual Recording During a Call

Recording button under the DTMF keypad during a call

If your subscription does not include recording, you can manually record a call fragment up to 15 seconds long — the recording button is available during the conversation.

If recording is paid for, but automatic recording is disabled, you can manually start and stop recording at any time — without duration limitations. The recorded files are sent to the chat immediately after the recording is completed.

The recording control button is located under the DTMF keypad. To see it, during a call, swipe up or left on the screen and open the chat with @siptg.

If you are a SIP account user, and the account owner has enabled automatic recording and specified a separate chat for saving, you will see that the conversation is being recorded, but you cannot stop the recording.

​ DTMF Keypad

During a conversation, you can use the DTMF keypad to interact with voice menus (IVR) or enter extension numbers. It appears in the chat with @siptg during a call and disappears after it ends.

DTMF transmission methods (RFC2833, INFO, inband) are selected in the SIP account settings. For more details, see Softphone Settings.

​ Second Parallel Call

During an active conversation, you can accept a second incoming call or make a second outgoing call:

If another incoming call arrives during a conversation, you will hear periodic beeps.

call arrives during a conversation, you will hear periodic beeps. To make a second outgoing call without ending the current one, simply send the number for the second call as a regular message in the @siptg chat.

In both cases, a new message with action buttons will appear in the @siptg chat:

Transfer — ends your current conversation and connects your interlocutors with each other;

— ends your current conversation and connects your interlocutors with each other; Switch — puts the current conversation on hold, and connect you to the new call;

— puts the current conversation on hold, and connect you to the new call; Reject — rejects the second incoming call.

When you have two active conversations, you can continue to switch between interlocutors several times using the Switch button, or press the Transfer button to connect the interlocutors with each other and disconnect yourself.

Another button will also appear, End — it terminates the current conversation and returns you to the second interlocutor, who was on hold during this time.

​ Android Phone Book

Process of displaying caller name by Automate script

To display the caller’s name from your local Android address book, we have developed an integration based on Automate:

1 Installing the Automate app Install the Automate app on your Android device. 2 Installing the SIP.TG script Open the link to our script and install it in the Automate app. 3 Granting permissions Accept all requested permissions, including access to calls and contacts. 4 Launch Press the START button in the app. After this, incoming calls will display with the name from your phone book.