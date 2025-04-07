SIP.TG service offers three main subscriptions: Free, Gateway, and Softphone. Choose the optimal option based on your needs.

​ Current Subscriptions

​ Free Subscription

The free subscription is activated automatically when launching @siptg_bot. It will allow you to test the capabilities of Gateway and Softphone, but with serious resource limitations.

Limitations:

1 line in Gateway mode.

1 SIP account for Softphone.

Maximum total call duration: 30 minutes per month.

Maximum duration of one call: 2 minutes.

Up to 10 unsuccessful calls per hour.

No support for parallel or call transfer.

Limited number of Worker servers are available.

​ Softphone Subscription

Removes restrictions on using Telegram as a SIP client.

Main features:

Unlimited number of SIP accounts (each paid for separately).

Call recording with saving to Telegram chats or channels.

Assigning SIP accounts to other Telegram users.

Providing API access for process automation.

The cost depends on the number of SIP accounts and the presence of call recording:

SIP account : 3 EUR/month (without recording), or 5 EUR/month (with recording) for each account.

: 3 EUR/month (without recording), or 5 EUR/month (with recording) for each account. Surcharge for large teams : 150 EUR/month when paying for more than 10 accounts.

: 150 EUR/month when paying for more than 10 accounts. API access: free when paying for more than 10 accounts, otherwise 150 EUR/month.

Call recording is activated immediately for all accounts within the subscription. You cannot pay for some accounts with recording and others without recording.

Detailed cost calculation examples Minimal option

1 account without recording (3 EUR) = 3 EUR/month

1 account without recording (3 EUR) = Medium option

5 accounts with recording (25 EUR) = 25 EUR/month

5 accounts with recording (25 EUR) = Extended option

12 accounts with recording (60 EUR) + surcharge for large teams (150 EUR) = 210 EUR/month

The “Softphone” subscription should be activated to the Telegram user who will be the Owner of the SIP accounts. For more details, see Owner and user roles of SIP account.

​ Gateway Subscription

Removes restrictions on connecting your Telegram account to a SIP PBX.

Main features:

Multi-channel voice calls through a Telegram account.

Unlimited total call duration.

Connection of additional Telegram accounts.

Providing API access for process automation.

The cost is formed from:

Lines : 15 EUR/month for each line.

: 15 EUR/month for each line. Main Telegram account : 15 EUR/month.

: 15 EUR/month. Additional Telegram accounts : 150 EUR/month for each additional account.

: 150 EUR/month for each additional account. Surcharge for large teams : 150 EUR/month when paying for more than 5 lines.

: 150 EUR/month when paying for more than 5 lines. API access: free when paying for more than 5 lines, otherwise 150 EUR/month.

Detailed cost calculation examples Minimal option

1 line (15 EUR) + 1 account (15 EUR) = 30 EUR/month

1 line (15 EUR) + 1 account (15 EUR) = Medium option

3 lines (45 EUR) + 1 account (15 EUR) = 60 EUR/month

3 lines (45 EUR) + 1 account (15 EUR) = Extended option

6 lines (90 EUR) + surcharge for the 6th line (150 EUR) + 1 main account (15 EUR) + 1 additional account (150 EUR) = 405 EUR/month

The “Gateway” subscription should be activated to the Session Account, which will be used for calls. On the other hand, if you plan to activate Additional Telegram accounts, then the “Gateway” subscription can be activated to the Administrator Account, and in the settings of each additional session, you need to activate the Share Subscription option. For more details, see Session and Administrator Account Roles.

​ Softphone for Provider Subscription

Allows IP telecom provider to offer their customers the SIP.TG Softphone as a SIP client. Using our API, you can integrate SIP settings assignment to a Telegram user through the subscriber’s cabinet and make your services more convenient.

The subscription cost is availble upon request.

​ Payment Period and Discounts

Services can only be paid for the period specified in the table. Depending on the payment period, a discount is applied.

Payment Period Discount 6 months No discount 12 months 10% 36 months 30%