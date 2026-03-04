Frequently Asked Questions
I had a trial plan or starter plan. Now I only see 'Softphone', 'Gateway', and 'Free'. What should I choose?
I had a trial plan or starter plan. Now I only see 'Softphone', 'Gateway', and 'Free'. What should I choose?
Previously, there were indeed “trial”/“starter” plans. Now everything has been replaced with three subscriptions:
- “Free” — provides basic functionality for testing, with limited minutes and no call recording.
- “Softphone” — a paid subscription for using Telegram as a SIP client (multiple SIP accounts, call recording, etc.).
- “Gateway” — a paid subscription for using a Telegram account as a SIP trunk for PBX (receiving/making calls through a single Telegram account).
How to transfer a subscription from one Telegram account to another?
How to transfer a subscription from one Telegram account to another?
It is not possible to transfer a subscription. In exceptional cases it is possible to terminate the subscription with crediting of funds to the balance in proportion to the unused validity period of the old subscription.To check the possibility, write to support @siptg_support from the account on which the subscription is paid, indicating:
- Which account is the Payer and current Customer of the subscription;
- Which account becomes the new Customer of the subscription;
- The reason for the transfer.
Subscription renewal and auto-payment cancellation: how does it work?
Subscription renewal and auto-payment cancellation: how does it work?
By default, after paying for a subscription, auto-renewal is enabled (if you saved a card or have a positive balance). A few days before the end of the next period, the bot tries to renew the subscription automatically.
- To disable auto-renewal, go to the @siptg_bot bot’s
/subscriptionssection, select the active subscription, and uncheck .
- Funds already withdrawn for the current period are not automatically returned, but you can discuss the possibility of a partial refund with support, depending on the conditions.
What payment options are available (monthly, quarterly, yearly)?
What payment options are available (monthly, quarterly, yearly)?
In the
/subscriptions section of the @siptg_bot bot, you can choose the payment period: 6 months (no discounts), 12 months (10% discount), or 36 months (30% discount). For the “Gateway” and “Softphone” subscriptions, monthly payment is not directly provided, but you can pay for six months and opt out of auto-renewal.If you need more flexibility (for example, monthly or quarterly), our partners can help — for more details, see Solutions Catalog.
Money is being withdrawn, but I don't understand for which number or account. How can I find out?
Money is being withdrawn, but I don't understand for which number or account. How can I find out?
- In the @siptg_bot bot, open
/subscriptionsto see active subscriptions and their renewal date.
- If you can’t figure out which Telegram account is being charged, contact support @siptg_support with a confirming payment document (or a screenshot of the transaction). Specialists will find which account the subscription is linked to.
Can I pay in another currency?
Can I pay in another currency?
In the
/paysystem section of the bot, you can choose the payment method (bank cards, PayPal, cryptocurrency, invoice for legal entities, etc.).
- Currency selection depends on the specific payment provider;
- If your local currency is not available, there will be a conversion.
- You can also pay for services through our partners in different countries — for more details, see Solutions Catalog.
Your VAT number is not listed on the invoice. Where can I find it out?
Your VAT number is not listed on the invoice. Where can I find it out?
Starting from the 9th of July 2025, we have obtained VAT payer status and received VAT number LT100018548216. This number will be included in all new invoices starting from the specified date.
Activated Softphone subscription for an employee, assigned the employee as a Softphone User, but the account does not work / works with limitations
Activated Softphone subscription for an employee, assigned the employee as a Softphone User, but the account does not work / works with limitations
There is a confusion between the roles of SIP Account Owner, SIP Account User, Customer and Payer. In the described case, the employee is considered as a Customer (because a subscription was activated in his name), and the SIP account owner (the one who assigned the employee as a User) is considered as a Payer.Since the subscription does not apply to the Payer (if the Customer and the Payer are different persons), the SIP Account Owner is remaining with a free subscription, so he cannot assign Users to his SIP accounts.In order for there to be no restrictions, the Softphone Subscription Customer must strictly be a SIP Account Owner.See more at Owner and user roles of SIP account.
The renewal is for a shorter period
The renewal is for a shorter period
I am trying to enter the subscription renewal period (for example, 12 months), but the renewal period is reset (for example, it becomes 1 month).This is due to renewing too early. Try renewing the subscription closer to the expiration date or contact support @siptg_support with a request to renew the subscription in advance.
If you still have questions, contact us for help. For more details, see How to Get Help.