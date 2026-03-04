How to transfer a subscription from one Telegram account to another?

It is not possible to transfer a subscription. In exceptional cases it is possible to terminate the subscription with crediting of funds to the balance in proportion to the unused validity period of the old subscription.

To check the possibility, write to support @siptg_support from the account on which the subscription is paid, indicating:

Which account is the Payer and current Customer of the subscription; Which account becomes the new Customer of the subscription; The reason for the transfer.

Support will check if the subscription can be interrupted and report the results.

In some cases, it’s easier to assign SIP accounts to another user than to transfer the entire subscription.