Connection and Renewal
Roles of subscription customer and payer
In SIP.TG, there is a separation of roles:
- Customer — the Telegram user for whom the subscription is actually registered. It is on this Telegram account that subscription limits and options are in effect (for example, the number of SIP accounts or Gateway lines). The Customer may not be the Payer: one person pays, and another uses the subscription.
- Payer — the person whose account or card will be charged for the subscription and its renewal. They manage the financial side: choosing the payment method in the
/billingsection of the @siptg_bot bot, setting the address and name of the buyer, as well as the tax number.
For simplified interaction, the Customer and Payer can be the same person, meaning the subscription is paid for and used by the same Telegram account.
Interaction with the bot
The main subscription management takes place in the
/subscriptions section of the @siptg_bot bot. Here, active and available subscriptions are displayed as buttons. Clicking on a button with an available subscription will display its description and connection buttons, while clicking on an active subscription button will show its current parameters, expiration date, and action buttons: “Change”, “Renew” or change the “Auto-renewal” status.
Screenshot of the subscriptions section
To change a specific option (for example, the number of SIP accounts or the duration of call recording), on the subscription connection or change screen, simply click on the button with its current value. The bot will prompt you to enter a new value and will indicate the acceptable values.
All options and the subscription currency are selected by the Payer. If the Customer and Payer are different users, then changing subscription options by the Customer may be restricted.
Payment and taxes
The subscription is tied to a specific currency, which the Payer chooses when first issuing an invoice. You cannot change the subscription currency later. Payment methods are configured in the
/billing section of the same bot — here you also specify:
- The Payer’s country: affects the tax scheme (for example, VAT or other tax is added);
- Tax number (if required to exempt from VAT or apply a different tax rate);
- Buyer’s name and address, necessary for correct invoicing.
In some cases, the bot may request additional country verification if a payment method with tax status verification is selected. Without passing such verification, payment will be refused.
Payment methods
SIP.TG supports various payment systems:
- Bank cards (through Telegram’s built-in payment tools or a third-party provider);
- PayPal (in an external window);
- Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT, TON, etc.);
- Bank transfer (a PDF is generated with an order number).
Changing an active subscription
If necessary, you can change (expand or reduce) an already active subscription. However, the expiration date behaves differently:
- If the subscription is expanded (paid options are added or their quantity is increased), then the expiration date is shortened proportionally to the required additional payment for the remaining days of the subscription.
- If the subscription is reduced (paid options are decreased), then the expiration date does not change.
This mechanism avoids complex recalculations and immediately accounts for the total cost.
To change a subscription, go to the
/subscriptions section, click “Configure subscription” and select new parameters.
Notifications and auto-renewal
SIP.TG sends notifications to the Payer several days before the subscription expires:
- Offers to renew manually;
- Or automatically withdraws funds (if auto-renewal is enabled) from the internal balance or active card/account.
Automatic renewal maintains all current subscription options and extends them for the same period. If there are insufficient funds in the balance, automatic withdrawal may not go through, and the subscription will not be renewed.
Internal balance
In the
/balance section of the @siptg_bot bot, there is an internal balance of SIP.TG. It serves for:
- Prepayment reservation of funds (to avoid dependence on regular card withdrawals);
- Debt repayment, if you have a credit limit;
- Automatic subscription renewal (if auto-renewal is enabled).
You can top up the balance by any amount convenient for you, and it will be spent on subscription payment according to the selected options.
With regular use of services, it is convenient to keep an amount sufficient for the next renewal on the balance. This way, you avoid unexpected subscription stops in case of card withdrawal failure.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you still have questions, contact us for help. For more details, see How to Get Help.