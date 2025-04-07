​ Roles of subscription customer and payer

In SIP.TG, there is a separation of roles:

Customer — the Telegram user for whom the subscription is actually registered. It is on this Telegram account that subscription limits and options are in effect (for example, the number of SIP accounts or Gateway lines). The Customer may not be the Payer: one person pays, and another uses the subscription.

For simplified interaction, the Customer and Payer can be the same person, meaning the subscription is paid for and used by the same Telegram account.

​ Interaction with the bot

The main subscription management takes place in the /subscriptions section of the @siptg_bot bot. Here, active and available subscriptions are displayed as buttons. Clicking on a button with an available subscription will display its description and connection buttons, while clicking on an active subscription button will show its current parameters, expiration date, and action buttons: “Change”, “Renew” or change the “Auto-renewal” status.

Screenshot of the subscriptions section

To change a specific option (for example, the number of SIP accounts or the duration of call recording), on the subscription connection or change screen, simply click on the button with its current value. The bot will prompt you to enter a new value and will indicate the acceptable values.

All options and the subscription currency are selected by the Payer. If the Customer and Payer are different users, then changing subscription options by the Customer may be restricted.

​ Payment and taxes

The subscription is tied to a specific currency, which the Payer chooses when first issuing an invoice. You cannot change the subscription currency later. Payment methods are configured in the /billing section of the same bot — here you also specify:

The Payer’s country : affects the tax scheme (for example, VAT or other tax is added);

: affects the tax scheme (for example, VAT or other tax is added); Tax number (if required to exempt from VAT or apply a different tax rate);

(if required to exempt from VAT or apply a different tax rate); Buyer’s name and address, necessary for correct invoicing.

In some cases, the bot may request additional country verification if a payment method with tax status verification is selected. Without passing such verification, payment will be refused.

​ Payment methods

SIP.TG supports various payment systems:

Bank cards (through Telegram’s built-in payment tools or a third-party provider);

PayPal (in an external window);

Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT, TON, etc.);

Bank transfer (a PDF is generated with an order number).

​ Changing an active subscription

If necessary, you can change (expand or reduce) an already active subscription. However, the expiration date behaves differently:

If the subscription is expanded (paid options are added or their quantity is increased), then the expiration date is shortened proportionally to the required additional payment for the remaining days of the subscription.

(paid options are added or their quantity is increased), then the expiration date is shortened proportionally to the required additional payment for the remaining days of the subscription. If the subscription is reduced (paid options are decreased), then the expiration date does not change.

This mechanism avoids complex recalculations and immediately accounts for the total cost.

To change a subscription, go to the /subscriptions section, click “Configure subscription” and select new parameters.

​ Notifications and auto-renewal

SIP.TG sends notifications to the Payer several days before the subscription expires:

Offers to renew manually;

Or automatically withdraws funds (if auto-renewal is enabled) from the internal balance or active card/account.

Automatic renewal maintains all current subscription options and extends them for the same period. If there are insufficient funds in the balance, automatic withdrawal may not go through, and the subscription will not be renewed.

​ Internal balance

In the /balance section of the @siptg_bot bot, there is an internal balance of SIP.TG. It serves for:

Prepayment reservation of funds (to avoid dependence on regular card withdrawals);

Debt repayment, if you have a credit limit;

Automatic subscription renewal (if auto-renewal is enabled).

You can top up the balance by any amount convenient for you, and it will be spent on subscription payment according to the selected options.

With regular use of services, it is convenient to keep an amount sufficient for the next renewal on the balance. This way, you avoid unexpected subscription stops in case of card withdrawal failure.

​ Frequently Asked Questions

I had a trial plan or starter plan. Now I only see 'Softphone', 'Gateway', and 'Free'. What should I choose? Previously, there were indeed “trial”/“starter” plans. Now everything has been replaced with three subscriptions: “Free” — provides basic functionality for testing, with limited minutes and no call recording.

— provides basic functionality for testing, with limited minutes and no call recording. “Softphone” — a paid subscription for using Telegram as a SIP client (multiple SIP accounts, call recording, etc.).

— a paid subscription for using Telegram as a SIP client (multiple SIP accounts, call recording, etc.). “Gateway” — a paid subscription for using a Telegram account as a SIP trunk for PBX (receiving/making calls through a single Telegram account). If you want to connect your Telegram for incoming/outgoing calls through a PBX (SIP trunk), choose “Gateway”. If you need to connect IP telephony/PBX accounts to Telegram for personal or team calls, use “Softphone”. How to transfer a subscription from one Telegram account to another? It is not possible to transfer a subscription. In exceptional cases it is possible to terminate the subscription with crediting of funds to the balance in proportion to the unused validity period of the old subscription. To check the possibility, write to support @siptg_support from the account on which the subscription is paid, indicating: Which account is the Payer and current Owner of the subscription; Which account becomes the new Owner of the subscription; The reason for the transfer. Support will check if the subscription can be interrupted and report the results. In some cases, it’s easier to assign SIP accounts to another user than to transfer the entire subscription. Subscription renewal and auto-payment cancellation: how does it work? By default, after paying for a subscription, auto-renewal is enabled (if you saved a card or have a positive balance). A few days before the end of the next period, the bot tries to renew the subscription automatically. To disable auto-renewal , go to the @siptg_bot bot’s /subscriptions section, select the active subscription, and uncheck “Auto-renewal”.

, go to the @siptg_bot bot’s section, select the active subscription, and uncheck “Auto-renewal”. Funds already withdrawn for the current period are not automatically returned, but you can discuss the possibility of a partial refund with support, depending on the conditions. What payment options are available (monthly, quarterly, yearly)? In the /subscriptions section of the @siptg_bot bot, you can choose the payment period: 6 months (no discounts), 12 months (10% discount), or 36 months (30% discount). For the “Gateway” and “Softphone” subscriptions, monthly payment is not directly provided, but you can pay for six months and opt out of auto-renewal. If you need more flexibility (for example, monthly or quarterly), our partners can help — for more details, see Contact a Partner. Money is being withdrawn, but I don't understand for which number or account. How can I find out? In the @siptg_bot bot, open /subscriptions to see active subscriptions and their renewal date.

to see active subscriptions and their renewal date. If you can’t figure out which Telegram account is being charged, contact support @siptg_support with a confirming payment document (or a screenshot of the transaction). Specialists will find which account the subscription is linked to. Can I pay in another currency? In the /paysystem section of the bot, you can choose the payment method (bank cards, PayPal, cryptocurrency, invoice for legal entities, etc.). Currency selection depends on the specific payment provider;

If your local currency is not available, there will be a conversion.

You can also pay for services through our partners in different countries — for more details, see Contact a Partner. Your VAT number is not listed on the invoice. Where can I find it out? We are currently not a VAT payer and no VAT is charged on the services. Activated Softphone subscription for an employee, assigned the employee as a Softphone User, but the account does not work / works with limitations There is a confusion between the roles of SIP Account Owner, SIP Account User, Customer and Payer. In the described case, the employee is considered as a Customer (because a subscription was activated in his name), and the SIP account owner (the one who assigned the employee as a User) is considered as a Payer. Since the subscription does not apply to the Payer (if the Customer and the Payer are different persons), the SIP Account Owner is remaining with a free subscription, so he cannot assign Users to his SIP accounts. In order for there to be no restrictions, the Softphone Subscription Customer must strictly be a SIP Account Owner. See more at Owner and user roles of SIP account.