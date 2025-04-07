For the Gateway mode to work, you need to connect a regular Telegram account through which calls will pass. Two roles are involved in this process: the session and the administrator.

​ Session and Administrator Account Roles

Session account — a Telegram account that will be used as a source and receiver of calls. Connected as a virtual device to SIP.TG.

Administrator account — a Telegram account that interacts with @siptg_bot and manages the session: connects the session, can change settings, connect SIP-PBX, and receive error notifications.

The same Telegram account can be used in both roles. However, in a corporate environment, it is recommended to separate them.

​ Step-by-Step Session Connection

1 Choosing a Telegram Account Choose a Telegram account that will be used as a gateway. Make sure it is not used for personal calls or correspondence. 2 Connecting to @siptg_bot Go to @siptg_bot and execute the /gateway command. Click the “Connect” button. 3 Choosing Session Storage Specify where the session will be stored: SIP.TG Cloud Storage — simple, fast, and secure.

— simple, fast, and secure. Own storage — for companies with increased privacy requirements. For more details, see Telegram Session Storage. 4 Entering the phone number and confirmation Enter the phone number of the selected Telegram account. A code will be sent to it from the official Telegram account, which needs to be entered into the bot for authorization.

If two-factor authentication (2FA) is enabled on the account, a secure recovery process will be initiated: Telegram will send an email to the linked email for password reset. This is done to avoid transmitting your password in plain text.

​ Applying Telegram Settings to the Account

Immediately after connecting the session, the bot will offer to apply recommended settings. They enhance the reliability and convenience of receiving calls:

Disable calls on other devices — eliminates conflicts when a call arrives simultaneously in multiple places. Allows using the Telegram session as a channel only for calls, and other devices — for correspondence.

— eliminates conflicts when a call arrives simultaneously in multiple places. Allows using the Telegram session as a channel only for calls, and other devices — for correspondence. Allow calls from all users — important, as by default calls from unknown numbers are blocked by Telegram settings and will not reach the PBX.

— important, as by default calls from unknown numbers are blocked by Telegram settings and will not reach the PBX. Allow P2P calls from everyone — if supported, allows Telegram to transmit audio directly, without forwarding through servers, improving call quality and reducing delays.

— if supported, allows Telegram to transmit audio directly, without forwarding through servers, improving call quality and reducing delays. Forbid adding to groups — reduces the risk of receiving unnecessary notifications unrelated to call tasks.

Some Telegram parameters can only be changed 24 hours after connecting the account. If you get an error — try again later.

​ SIP.TG Session Settings

Screenshot with Telegram session settings