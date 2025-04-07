Below are possible errors that may occur when using the Gateway (PBX→Telegram mode) — both during registration (PBX→SIP.TG) and at the moment of call establishment (SIP→Telegram or Telegram→SIP). Some of them appear in PBX logs, some — as a displayed code when trying to call a Telegram account. Not all errors are frequently encountered in real operation, but it’s useful to know about them for diagnostic purposes.

For reference:

  • Manager — the controlling component of SIP.TG, responsible for connecting to Worker servers and Session Storages.
  • Worker — the working component that processes calls, RTP traffic, and performs SIP signaling.

Such responses may appear both during calls and during simple SIP trunk registration. The code below is sent by the SIP.TG server to your PBX.

Errors during PBX → SIP.TG registration

Here are responses that may come when your PBX tries to register with the SIP.TG Worker server (connection with the PBX→SIP.TG type). All errors listed below usually have code 403 or 404.

Errors when calling SIP → Telegram

These errors occur when your PBX is already registered (or IP-to-IP), and during an outgoing call to Telegram, the SIP.TG server returns a code if it cannot correctly call the Telegram account.

Errors when calling Telegram → SIP

Here we consider situations when a real user tries to call the Gateway account from the Telegram application, and the Worker tries to transfer the call to your PBX. If the PBX returns an error, or if an error occurs on the SIP.TG side, the user may see an error in the chat with the Gateway account.

In this section, we only list those errors that may occur on the SIP.TG side.

