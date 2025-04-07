Last updated: 2024-05-09

These Terms govern

the use of SIP.TG, and,

any other related Agreement or legal relationship with the Owner

in a legally binding way. Capitalized words are defined in the relevant dedicated section of this document.

The User must read this document carefully.

​ The Owner

MB “Žinučių linija”, V. Nagevičiaus g. 3, Vilnius 08237, Lithuania

Owner contact email: info@sip.tg

Owner contact Telegram: @siptg_support

“SIP.TG” refers to

the Service;

any applications, sample and content files, source code, scripts, instruction sets or software included as part of the Service, as well as any related documentation.

​ What the User should know at a glance

Please note that some provisions in these Terms may only apply to certain categories of Users. In particular, certain provisions may only apply to Consumers or to those Users that do not qualify as Consumers. Such limitations are always explicitly mentioned within each affected clause. In the absence of any such mention, clauses apply to all Users.

SIP.TG uses automatic renewal for Product subscriptions. Information about the a) renewal period, b) termination details and c) termination notice can be found in the relevant section of these Terms.

​ Definitions and legal references

SIP.TG (or this Application) The property that enables the provision of the Service.

Agreement Any legally binding or contractual relationship between the Owner and the User, governed by these Terms.

User (or You) Indicates any natural person or legal entity using SIP.TG.

Consumer Is any User qualifying as such under applicable law.

Business User Any User that does not qualify as a Consumer.

Product A good or service available through SIP.TG, such as e.g. physical goods, digital files, software, booking services etc., and any other types of products separately defined herein, such as Digital Products.

Digital Product Is a Product that consists of content produced and supplied in digital form and/or a service that allows for the creation, processing, storing or accessing data in a digital form or the sharing or any other form of interaction with digital data uploaded or created by the User or any other user of SIP.TG.

European (or Europe) Applies where a User, regardless of nationality, is in the EU.

Owner (or We) Indicates the natural person(s) or legal entity that provides SIP.TG and/or the Service to Users.

Service The service provided by SIP.TG as described in these Terms and on SIP.TG.

Terms All provisions applicable to the use of SIP.TG and/or the Service as described in this document, including any other related documents or agreements, and as updated from time to time.

​ Content on SIP.TG

Unless where otherwise specified or clearly recognizable, all content available on SIP.TG is owned or provided by the Owner or its licensors.

The Owner undertakes its utmost effort to ensure that the content provided on SIP.TG infringes no applicable legal provisions or third-party rights. However, it may not always be possible to achieve such a result.

In such cases, without prejudice to any legal prerogatives of Users to enforce their rights, Users are kindly asked to preferably report related complaints using the contact details provided in this document.

​ Rights regarding content on SIP.TG — All rights reserved

The Owner holds and reserves all intellectual property rights for any such content.

Users may not, therefore, use such content in any way that is not necessary or implicit in the proper use of the Service.

In particular, but without limitation, Users may not copy, download, share (beyond the limits set forth below), modify, translate, transform, publish, transmit, sell, sublicense, edit, transfer/assign to third parties or create derivative works from the content available on SIP.TG, nor allow any third party to do so through the User or their device, even without the User’s knowledge.

Where explicitly stated on SIP.TG, the User may download, copy and/or share some content available through SIP.TG for its sole personal and non-commercial use and provided that the copyright attributions and all the other attributions requested by the Owner are correctly implemented.

Any applicable statutory limitation or exception to copyright shall stay unaffected.

​ Access to external resources

Through SIP.TG Users may have access to external resources provided by third parties. Users acknowledge and accept that the Owner has no control over such resources and is therefore not responsible for their content and availability.

Conditions applicable to any resources provided by third parties, including those applicable to any possible grant of rights in content, result from each such third parties’ terms and conditions or, in the absence of those, applicable statutory law.

​ Acceptable use

SIP.TG and the Service may only be used within the scope of what they are provided for, under these Terms and applicable law.

Users are solely responsible for making sure that their use of SIP.TG and/or the Service violates no applicable law, regulations or third-party rights.

Therefore, the Owner reserves the right to take any appropriate measure to protect its legitimate interests including by denying Users access to SIP.TG or the Service, terminating contracts, reporting any misconduct performed through SIP.TG or the Service to the competent authorities — such as judicial or administrative authorities — whenever Users engage or are suspected to engage in any of the following activities:

violate laws, regulations and/or these Terms;

infringe any third-party rights;

considerably impair the Owner’s legitimate interests;

offend the Owner or any third party.

​ Terms and conditions of sale

​ Paid Products

Some of the Products provided on SIP.TG, as part of the Service, are provided on the basis of payment.

The fees, duration and conditions applicable to the purchase of such Products are described below and in the dedicated sections of SIP.TG.

​ Product description

Prices, descriptions or availability of Products are outlined in the respective sections of SIP.TG and are subject to change without notice.

While Products on SIP.TG are presented with the greatest accuracy technically possible, representation on SIP.TG through any means (including, as the case may be, graphic material, images, colors, sounds) is for reference only and implies no warranty as to the characteristics of the purchased Product.

The characteristics of the chosen Product will be outlined during the purchasing process.

​ Purchasing process

Any steps taken from choosing a Product to order submission form part of the purchasing process.

The purchasing process includes these steps:

Users must choose the desired Product and verify their purchase selection.

After having reviewed the information displayed in the purchase selection, Users may place the order by submitting it.

​ Order submission

When the User submits an order, the following applies:

The submission of an order determines contract conclusion and therefore creates for the User the obligation to pay the price, taxes and possible further fees and expenses, as specified on the order page.

In case the purchased Product requires an action from the User, such as the provision of personal information or data, specifications or special wishes, the order submission creates an obligation for the User to cooperate accordingly.

Upon submission of the order, Users will receive a receipt confirming that the order has been received.

Users are informed during the purchasing process and before order submission, about any fees, taxes and costs (including, if any, delivery costs) that they will be charged.

Prices on SIP.TG are displayed excluding any applicable fees, taxes and costs.

​ Methods of payment

Information related to accepted payment methods is made available during the purchasing process.

Some payment methods may only be available subject to additional conditions or fees. In such cases related information can be found in the dedicated section of SIP.TG.

All payments are independently processed through third-party services. Therefore, SIP.TG does not collect any payment information — such as credit card details — but only receives a notification once the payment has been successfully completed. The User may read the privacy policy of SIP.TG to learn more about the data processing and Users’ rights regarding their data.

If a payment through the available methods fails or is refused by the payment service provider, the Owner shall be under no obligation to fulfill the purchase order. If a payment fails or is refused, the Owner reserves the right to claim any related expenses or damages from the User.

​ Retention of usage rights

Users do not acquire any rights to use the purchased Product until the total purchase price is received by the Owner.

Paid fixed-term subscriptions allow Users to receive a Product continuously or regularly over time. It starts on the day the payment is received by the Owner and last for the subscription period chosen by the User or otherwise specified during the purchasing process.

Once the subscription period expires, the Product shall no longer be accessible.

​ Automatic renewal of fixed-term subscriptions

Subscriptions are automatically renewed through the payment method that the User chose during purchase.

The renewed subscription will last for a period equal to the original term.

The User shall receive a reminder of the upcoming renewal with reasonable advance, outlining the procedure to be followed in order to cancel the automatic renewal.

Subscriptions may be terminated by sending a clear and unambiguous termination notice to the Owner using the contact details provided in this document, or — if applicable — by using the corresponding controls inside SIP.TG.

If the notice of termination is received by the Owner no later than 5 days before the subscription renews, termination shall take effect as soon as the current period is completed.

​ Terms and conditions applying to extra features

Users that have an active subscription may purchase single extra add-ons or features, described in the relevant section of SIP.TG.

Unless otherwise specified, such extras are subject to the same terms applicable to the main Product, including all provisions of this document.

​ Right of withdrawal

Unless exceptions apply, the User may be eligible to withdraw from the contract within the period specified below (generally 14 days), for any reason and without justification. Users can learn more about the withdrawal conditions within this section.

​ Exercising the right of withdrawal

To exercise their right of withdrawal, Users must send to the Owner an unequivocal statement of their intention to withdraw from the contract.

To this end, Users may express their intention to withdraw from the contract by making an unequivocal statement in any suitable way. In order to meet the deadline within which they can exercise such right, Users must send the withdrawal notice before the withdrawal period expires.

Regarding the purchase of a service, the withdrawal period expires 14 days after the day that the contract is entered into, unless the User has waived the withdrawal right.

​ Effects of withdrawal

Users who correctly withdraw from a contract will be reimbursed by the Owner for all payments made to the Owner, including, if any, those covering the costs of delivery.

However, any additional costs resulting from the choice of a particular delivery method other than the least expensive type of standard delivery offered by the Owner, will not be reimbursed.

Such reimbursement shall be made without undue delay and, in any event, no later than 14 days from the day on which the Owner is informed of the User’s decision to withdraw from the contract. Unless otherwise agreed with the User, reimbursements will be made using the same means of payment as used to process the initial transaction. In any event, the User shall not incur any costs or fees as a result of such reimbursement.

​ Legal guarantee of conformity for Digital Products under EU law

Under EU law, for a minimum period of 2 years from delivery or, in case of Digital Products supplied continuously for more than 2 years for the entire supply period, traders guarantee conformity of the Digital Products they provide to Consumers.

Where Users qualify as European Consumers, the legal guarantee of conformity applies to the Digital Products available on SIP.TG in accordance with the laws of the country of their habitual residence.

National laws of such country may grant Users broader rights.

​ Liability and indemnification

The User agrees to indemnify and hold the Owner and its subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, co-branders, partners and employees harmless from and against any claim or demand — including but not limited to lawyer’s fees and costs — made by any third party due to or in relation with any culpable violation of these Terms, third-party rights or statutory provisions connected to the use of the Service by the User or its affiliates, officers, directors, agents, co-branders, partners and employees to the extent allowed by applicable law.

​ Limitation of liability

Unless otherwise explicitly stated and without prejudice to applicable law, Users shall have no right to claim damages against the Owner (or any natural or legal person acting on its behalf).

This does not apply to damages to life, health or physical integrity, damages resulting from the breach of material contractual obligations such as any obligation strictly necessary to achieve the purpose of the contract, and/or damages resulting from intent or gross negligence, as long as SIP.TG has been appropriately and correctly used by the User.

Unless damages have been caused by way of intent or gross negligence, or they affect life, health or physical integrity, the Owner shall only be liable to the extent of typical and foreseeable damages at the moment the contract was entered into.

In particular, within the limits stated above, the Owner shall not be liable for:

damages or losses resulting from interruptions or malfunctions of SIP.TG due to acts of force majeure, or unforeseen and unforeseeable events and, in any case, independent of the will and beyond the control of the Owner, such as, but not limited to, failures or disruptions of telephone or electrical lines, the Internet and / or other means of transmission, unavailability of websites, strikes, natural disasters, viruses and cyber attacks, interruptions in the delivery of products, third-party services or applications;

any losses that are not the direct consequence of a breach of the Terms by the Owner;

any loss of business opportunities and any other loss, even indirect, that may be incurred by the User (such as, but not limited to, trading losses, loss of revenue, income, profits or anticipated savings, loss of contracts or business relationships, loss of reputation or goodwill, etc.);

any damage, prejudice or loss occurring due to viruses or other malware contained in or connected to files available for download from the internet or via SIP.TG. Users are responsible for implementing sufficient security measures — such as anti-viruses and firewalls to prevent any such infection or attack and for securing backup copies of all data or information exchanged via or uploaded to SIP.TG.

​ Common provisions

​ No Waiver

The Owner’s failure to assert any right or provision under these Terms shall not constitute a waiver of any such right or provision. No waiver shall be considered a further or continuing waiver of such term or any other term.

​ Service interruption

To ensure the best possible service level, the Owner reserves the right to interrupt the Service for maintenance, system updates or any other changes, informing the Users appropriately.

Within the limits of law, the Owner may also decide to suspend or discontinue the Service altogether. If the Service is discontinued, the Owner will cooperate with Users to enable them to withdraw Personal Data or information and will respect Users’ rights relating to continued product use and/or compensation, as provided for by applicable law.

Additionally, the Service might not be available due to reasons outside the Owner’s reasonable control, such as “force majeure” events (infrastructural breakdowns or blackouts etc.).

​ Service reselling

Users may not reproduce, duplicate, copy, sell, resell or exploit any portion of SIP.TG and of its Service without the Owner’s express prior written permission, granted either directly or through a legitimate reselling programme.

​ Privacy policy

To learn more about the use of their Personal Data, Users may refer to the privacy policy of SIP.TG — Privacy and Cookies Policy.

​ Intellectual property rights

Without prejudice to any more specific provision of these Terms, any intellectual property rights, such as copyrights, trademark rights, patent rights and design rights related to SIP.TG are the exclusive property of the Owner or its licensors and are subject to the protection granted by applicable laws or international treaties relating to intellectual property.

All trademarks — nominal or figurative — and all other marks, trade names, service marks, word marks, illustrations, images, or logos appearing in connection with SIP.TG are, and remain, the exclusive property of the Owner or its licensors and are subject to the protection granted by applicable laws or international treaties related to intellectual property.

​ Changes to these Terms

The Owner reserves the right to amend or otherwise modify these Terms at any time. In such cases, the Owner will appropriately inform the User of these changes by updating the “Last updated” date of these Terms, and the User waive any right to receive specific notice of each such change. It is the responsibility of the User to periodically review these Terms to stay informed of updates. The User will be subject to, and will be deemed to have been made aware of and to have accepted, the changes in any revised Terms by their continued use of the Service after the date such revised Terms are posted.

​ Assignment of contract

The Owner reserves the right to transfer, assign, dispose of by novation, or subcontract any or all rights or obligations under these Terms, taking the User’s legitimate interests into account. Provisions regarding changes of these Terms will apply accordingly.

Users may not assign or transfer their rights or obligations under these Terms in any way, without the written permission of the Owner.

All communications relating to the use of SIP.TG must be sent using the contact information stated in this document.

Should any provision of these Terms be deemed or become invalid or unenforceable under applicable law, the invalidity or unenforceability of such provision shall not affect the validity of the remaining provisions, which shall remain in full force and effect.

Should any provision of these Terms be or be deemed void, invalid or unenforceable, the parties shall do their best to find, in an amicable way, an agreement on valid and enforceable provisions thereby substituting the void, invalid or unenforceable parts.

In case of failure to do so, the void, invalid or unenforceable provisions shall be replaced by the applicable statutory provisions, if so permitted or stated under the applicable law.

Without prejudice to the above, the nullity, invalidity or impossibility to enforce a particular provision of these Terms shall not nullify the entire Agreement, unless the severed provisions are essential to the Agreement, or of such importance that the parties would not have entered into the contract if they had known that the provision would not be valid, or in cases where the remaining provisions would translate into an unacceptable hardship on any of the parties.

​ Governing law

These Terms are governed by the law of the place where the Owner is based, as disclosed in the relevant section of this document, without regard to conflict of laws principles.

​ Venue of jurisdiction

The exclusive competence to decide on any controversy resulting from or connected to these Terms lies with the courts of the place where the Owner is based, as displayed in the relevant section of this document.