​ The Core Problem

The open-source library tg2sip is well-known among VoIP developers. It is based on using the OPUS codec on the receiving end through the libtgvoip library.

However, Telegram voice calls now use the more modern WebRTC protocol via the tgcalls library. Because of this, support for libtgvoip in various Telegram clients is being gradually phased out.

For example, as of June 2022, libtgvoip is no longer supported in official Telegram apps for Android, and it is likely that support will soon be dropped on other platforms as well (iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux).

Telegram patches for Android that used to restore libtgvoip support are unlikely to work much longer, as they do not meet Telegram’s current quality standards for calls and require constant maintenance and testing efforts.

​ SIP.TG’s Solution and Its Advantages

SIP.TG’s software solution does not rely on the tg2sip library. It is based on the tgcalls library and WebRTC protocol, which are now officially used by Telegram across all clients and server infrastructure.

Beyond its modern technology stack, SIP.TG’s Gateway solution for handling inbound and outbound calls through a single Telegram account offers several key advantages:

Scalable infrastructure with Worker servers

Convenient bot interface for configuring and connecting the Gateway

Flexible codec configuration for integration with PBX systems

Built-in Softphone mode to complement Gateway features

Dedicated support team and developers continuously improving the SIP.TG platform

If you need to migrate a service currently using tg2sip to the SIP.TG platform, please contact our support team.

Our experts are ready to provide consulting on the best way to migrate, and explain the benefits and additional features that come with using SIP.TG.